Coronavirus: Weird things Nigerians do with ginger, garlic, alcohol

…Experts speak, insist on handwashing

By Chioma Obinna

As at 11:34 GMT, March 6, a total of 100, 242 coronavirus cases, 3,408 deaths and 55,812 recovered had been recorded across the world. 94 countries are affected.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the social media in Nigeria have been awash with all sorts of information.

While it has become brisk business for a cross section of Nigerians in the search for prevention, myths and misconceptions woven around the virus remain a source of worry for health experts and stakeholders involved in the containment efforts. Sunday Vanguard reports:

Barely 12 days after Nigeria recorded the first case of coronavirus in an Italian national, myths and misconceptions have become the order of the day on the social media. Nigerians have been fed with correct and incorrect information which is indirectly fuelling panic and fear among the populace. For instance, in Kaduna State, it became good business for herb sellers following information that ginger and garlic protect users against the virus. Today, the prices of hand sanitisers have hit the rooftop. Consequently, sanitisers are out of the reach of the poor. Sunday Vanguard gathered that some Nigerians believe that a mixture of ginger, garlic and herbs was excellent prevention and cure for COVID-19 when taken as tea.

However, the World Health Organisation, WHO, debunked the rumour of spices preventing coronavirus infection, saying, though such spices have health benefits, there was no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the novel coronavirus.

According to a public health expert and epidemiologist, Prof Akin Osibogun, Covid-19, based on findings, has case-fatality rate of 0.2 – 5 percent and more fatal than the influenza virus but simple habit of washing hands regularly and thoroughly cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water would reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

This is because washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on the hands.

Again, maintaining social distancing at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing would also help.

WHO stressed that when someone coughs or sneezes, he sprays small liquid droplets from his nose or mouth which may contain coronavirus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets if the person coughing has the disease.

Sadly, one common habit among Nigerians is constant face wiping with their hands.

WHO advised that people should avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses and, once contaminated, can transfer the virus to the eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter the body and make one sick.

It is also necessary for people to practice respiratory hygiene.

Droplets spread virus. By following good respiratory hygiene you protect the people around you from viruses such as cold, flu and COVID-19.

Apart from its fatality, Osibogun said the severe forms of the illness incapacitate individuals and will have implications for community health and economic productivity. However, the main concern remains the ease with which coronavirus is spreading globally and the social/economic disruptions it is likely to cause.

The epidemiologist, who was Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, said although many people will survive the disease as it could be mild in most people affected, the chances of survival are enhanced by early detection or early reporting as well as adequate medical care.

“This can be prevented through community education on high levels of personal hygiene – frequent soap hand washing, minimization of hand to face movements, maintaining respectable distance from coughing or sneezing persons”, he said.

“Health workers must also adopt universal precaution measures. All these will prevent person-to-person spread.”

Continuing, Osibogun, who expressed optimism that Nigeria would be able to contain the outbreak, said, “The virus is not circulating in our environment and we hope to keep that so.

“It is not every case of catarrh and cold that will require Covid-19 testing unless there is a history of travel or possible direct or indirect contact with a confirmed case.”

Speaking on individual immune system, the former LUTH CMD explained that, as in all diseases, individual immune status plays a role in progression, adding that balanced or healthy diet, adequate rest and physical activity have been known to enhance immunity.

He expressed concern that ignorance and lack of public communication can play a significant role in the spread of infectious diseases and that is why Lagos State government has deployed a multi-faceted population communication strategy including community engagement and support from members of the media.

“Health workers in both public and private health facilities at all levels in the state are having training to reinforce their practice of infection prevention and control measures”, he said.

“We actually started the training in Lagos State a month before the Covid-19 case was recorded as part of our emergency preparedness.

“The training is continuing and by this weekend we would have covered all sectors. Teams are now in place to keep on the training to ensure that all health workers in Lagos know what to do with regards to infection prevention and control and Covid-19 containment.”

Speaking on how to get a sick person to hospital, he explained that a coughing or sneezing person may be encouraged to wear a face mask which reduces the chances of microbes being propelled for a long distance.

“Those assisting must also adopt frequent soap handwashing and avoid hand to face movements. If, however, the sick person has a history of contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19, or a history of recent travel return from a high risk Covid-19 country, it is required that after ensuring that patient is self isolated in a comfortable space, friends and family should immediately place a call to the Emergency Operations Centre, EOC, telephone numbers or go immediately to inform the Medical Officer at the nearest Primary Health Centre who has been trained to activate further actions.”

Osibogun assured that government and appropriate technical experts are putting in place measures to protect Nigerians against this epidemic.

“I also urge Nigerians to source their information from the official channels and reliable sources and avoid misleading sources.

“To prevent misinformation, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Lagos State Emergency Operations Centre for Covid-19 have all put out telephone numbers which members of the public can call to obtain information.

“In addition, Lagos State government is pushing out a lot of electronic and printed IEC materials to educate members of the public.

“On Tuesday, the governor personally released from his office a million leaflets and posters to be distributed to all LGAs in support of the public awareness campaign.”

On his part, the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association National Committee on Protocol & Programs, Dr Imedimfon Edwin–Okon, who observed that COVID-19 was highly contagious but can be contained and controlled, said basic personal hygiene, regular and proper hand washing, good cough etiquette, avoiding crowded places remain key in combating the dreaded disease.

Edwin- Okon, who is also a Community/Preventive Health Physician, traced the major problem combating the disease to insincerity.

According to her, people are afraid of being quarantined so they hide their symptoms.

People that have been exposed are not observing self quarantine, since we are not doing general quarantine for people returning from affected countries.

She stressed the need to take the awareness to the social media, congregate places, churches, mosques, and schools, etc.

“We need to pass the appropriate and correct messages”, she said.

Speaking on face masks and sanitiser, Edwin- Okon said while sanitisers are okay when the hands are not visibly soiled, they cannot take the place or replace regular and proper hand washing with soap when convenient.

“Face masks are mostly for health workers or someone who is suspect to have the corona virus to prevent spread to others.”

Continuing, she urged medical practitioners to maintain high index of suspicion for the virus in the patients they see, especially by taking a good travel history.

“Universal precautions presume all patients are highly infectious and are treated as such, using the appropriate Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), until otherwise proven.”

