Coronavirus: Isolation centre in Delta well equipped – Commissioner

By Francis Efe, Warri

The Delta State commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye on Monday said that the state’s isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Asba is well equipped.

He explained that the state government had decided to create more isolation centres in the state in readiness of any possible outbreak of the dreaded COVID19, adding that the additional centres will be ready in one week time.

Dr Ononye who spoke to Vanguard at the Warri Central Hospital after inspecting the Warri isolation centre said the state government was doing everything to ensure that Deltans are protected from the Covid19.

He said the state has one of the best facilities at the Asaba centre stressing that the facility was approved and designed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He appealed to Deltans not to always look for ways to criticize government all the time but they should rather appreciate them when they have done something good.

According to Dr Ononye: “In the days of Lassa fever we have Withholding centres everywhere and what we do then was to ensure that all those that were tested positive for Lassa fever were taken to the nationally approved center at Irua, Edo State. Irua is specially prepared to handle infectious diseases.

“What we have done today was to build a world class centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba to handle any possible outbreak of Covid19. That centre was approved and designed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“As for the isolation centre at the Warri Central Hospital, we have identified the space and in two days time it is going to be ready with the state of the art facilities.

“Some people are just been mischievous because I can tell you that the kind of personnel we have in our hospitals, you cannot find them anywhere. Most of the doctors you see outside are our doctors.

“Warri Central Hospital has the best doctors in the country. The place is very neat and the environment is conducive. All patient that come here receive the best treatment.

“People should appreciate the effort of government. People should not be mischievous all in a bid run down government efforts. People should give Government credit where it is necessary.”

