Coronavirus: Controversy trails Dybala’s health status

By Rasheed Sobowale

Argentine footballer and Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala gained lots of media attention following speculation of his health status with some media reports claiming he “has tested positive for coronavirus”.

British tabloid, Dailymail in a report titled “Juventus star Paulo Dybala ‘tests positive for coronavirus’ as Italian giants reveal 121 people, including players, directors, and staff, are now in self-isolation after defender Daniele Rugani also contracted it” stated the player is the second Juventus player to test positive for the virus after defender Daniele Rugani became the first confirmed case.

There was no confirmation of this report at the time of publication. Juventus media team announced the positive status of Daniele Rugani on its social media accounts and website but nothing of such was indicated concerning Paulo Dybala.

The referenced source of the report, El Nacional also noted there was no official confirmation of the report.

Juventus, however, confirmed 121 club employees are currently self-isolating while tests are carried out.

“121 people are currently undergoing voluntary isolation”

“Following yesterday’s news [Wednesday evening], relating to the footballer, Daniele Rugani’s positive test for Coronavirus-COVID 19. 121 people, including football players, staff members, directors, entourage and Juventus employees are observing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the health authorities based on the provisions currently in force,” a March 13 statement released by the club reads.

A football website, Ronaldo.com quoted an Argentine journalist, Andres Agulla, claimed to have spoken to Dybala:

“In light of the rumors that Dybala has Coronavirus, I just reached out to him and he confirmed it’s fake news.”

“He is in perfect condition and Juventus will conduct internal controls on Monday.“

Dybala’s health status regarding coronavirus is yet to be ascertained as there was no official confirmation report from the football team at the time this article was published.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

