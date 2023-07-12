Enzo Fernandez reveals he wants Argentine star, Dybala at Chelsea

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has revealed he hopes to have his compatriot and fellow World Cup winner, Paulo Dybala, at the club.

The club’s record signing, who joined in January from Benfica for £107 million, said in a recent interview with Argentine publication Ole that he wants to have someone he will “share the mates” with.

“Yes, I saw something about that (in the news). We’ll see. I hope he comes.” Enzo further said, “I talked to him and told him that I’m waiting for him to share a barbecue or something. I need someone to share the mates.”

Chelsea will look to improve their squad ahead of the new season. Chelsea boss, Mauricio Pochettino wants to have players to work with before preseason games and has reportedly initiated contact with Dybala.

Dybala has a release clause of €12 million at FC Roma. He joined the club in 2022 after his contract expired at Juventus. In the 2022–23 season, he scored 12 goals in the Italian Serie A.

Enzo is not the only admirer of the Argentine. Thiago Silva also revealed that Dybala will be a great signing for the club. “I’ve asked Paulo Dybala if it’s true that he’s coming to Chelsea, but he didn’t answer,” Silva confirmed after the pair met at the British Grand Prix.