By Emmanuel Okogba

The football league season across Europe ends in this month of May, and as the tradition is, players who are out of contract and have refused to renew, either their decision or that of the club, will seek football action somewhere else.

Vanguard takes a look at 10 top players who will be heading to a new club and where their destination would likely be.

Erling Haaland

Haaland will join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/2023. The Norweigean bade farewell to Dortmund’s supporters over the weekend and is set for the new challenge with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 21-year-old forward shot in prominence when he scored nine times for Norway in their 2019 Under-20s World Cup campaign

Luiz Suarez

Suarez announced his exit from Atletico Madrid yesterday after a 1-1 draw with Sevilla to end his two years stay at the club.

He posted an emotional Instagram reel after the game on the Wanda Metropolitano pitch with his family and wrote: “Eternally grateful to one by one of the fans for the affection, one by one of the workers of the @atleticodemadrid for the affection of the day to day and my family that always accompanied me!

Paul Pogba

Pogba will leave Manchester United for the second time with Juventus most likely his destination. The Frenchman has had one of his most difficult seasons, managing to find the back of the net just once. He refused to sign a contract extension that will keep him at the club after his 2022 contract expiration date.

Toni Rudiger

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Rudiger will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. The Germany defender will join up with Real Madrid after failing to agree a new deal. Rudiger, 29, was offered a new contract worth more than £200,000 a week, which would have made him the best-paid defender in the club’s history.

Lorenzo Insigne

A tearful Insigne said his goodbyes on Saturday in his final match in a Napoli jersey at the Stadio Maradona. His teammates fanned out to give him a guard of honour before he delivered his emotional farewell speech. He is headed for the MLS where he will join Toronto FC.

Giorgio Chiellini

Chiellini confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus’ all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final.

Chiellini inspired the Italian national team to their first continental title in over five decades. He is yet to reveal his next club.

Reports suggest that Chiellini will join Los Angeles FC as both parties are close to reaching an agreement, with the player eager to enjoy an experience in Major League Soccer before hanging his boots.

Andreas Christensen

Chelsea defender is set for a move to Barcelona at the end of the season. The Dane according to reports, stood himself down from selection for Chelsea’s FA Cup final despite not being injured.

Christensen, 26, has been at the club since 2013 and even went on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach between 2015-2017.

Ben Foster

Foster confirmed he will leave Watford at the end of the season after the club was relegated from the Premier League – the second time in three seasons.

Foster who has played in several Premier League teams joined Watford in 2018.

Ivan Perisic

The Croat will leave Inter Milan at the end of the Serie A season and has agreed a deal to move to Chelsea according to reports.

Perisic’s who is 33 has been a regular in the Inter side – scoring seven goals and getting six assists to keep his side in title contention.

Paulo Dybala

Dybala confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season with a farewell message. The Argentine in the message said Juve’s game against Lazio on Monday will be his last for the club.