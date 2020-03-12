Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Sanusi sues IGP, DSS DG, AGF over illegal confinement

Emir Sanusi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to enforce his fundamental rights.

Sanusi, who was deposed as Emir by the Kaduna State government last Monday and forcefully taken to Awe in Nasarawa State where he has been on confinement, is seeking for an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

He is praying the court to order his release from “the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Cited as respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, are the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

