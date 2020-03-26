Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman of Beverly Hills Hotels and Resorts Ltd, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma is popularly known as Gabros has shut down his Port Harcourt branch of hotels. The decision to shut down the hotel which is said to be the second biggest hotel in Port Harcourt is in support of the measures being taken by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to stop Coronavirus from entering Rivers State.

Governor Wike in a statewide broadcast announced that air, sea and land routes into the state will be closed to traffic, beginning 6 am, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Wike said that the measure became necessary after Rivers state escaped recording a case of the global pandemic.

Briefing newsmen at the hotel premises, Chief Chukwuma said the shutdown of the popular Port Harcourt hotel became necessary in other to support the State Government measures in curtailing Coronavirus from entering the State and as well to protect the hotel environment and serenity from being infected by the deadly virus.

Chief Gabriel Chukwuma who is also the proprietor of Gabros Football Club and Nnewi United Football Club equally encouraged other hotel owners and business owners to support Governor Wike in his effort to curtail the entrance of the deadly virus in the state.

With the shutting down of the hotel, Chief Chukwuma has joined a few numbers of well-meaning Nigerians who are supporting the government’s effort to fight the spread of the virus.

