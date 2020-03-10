ASUU strike stalls UNILORIN examinations first time in 20 years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

First time in 20 years, the ongoing examinations of students of University were truncated Tuesday as their lecturers joined the nationwide two weeks warning strike as directed by the national leadership of Academic Staff Union of Nigeria University (ASUU).

The Chairman of ASUU, University of Ilorin branch Professor Moyosore Ajao told journalists of this development in an interview, being the outcome of the congress of the lecturers held at the main auditorium of the university yesterday.

Unlike the past 20 years when students examinations went unhindered, the embattled students were seen yesterday preparing to leave the university and return after two weeks with the hope that their lecturers would return to complete their examinations.

A student in the faculty of law who craved anonymity was embarrassed and also shocked about the development, saying that he never believed that the university would ever join ASUU strike at any time.

“Its unfortunate, that what made UNILORIN special had been compromised,” he stressed.

Professor Ajao, however, warned that any lecturer found conducting examinations for the students would be sanctioned insisting that the strike is total for two weeks when the leadership would review it.

He said: “The strike is total in the University of Ilorin, we are joining the strike and our members are excited because nobody has the right to take our salary for granted.

“Nothing lasts forever, we are in a new dawn, whatever has a beginning must have an end. It is an irony of life that I will lead strike in UNILORIN after 20 years, and I have no regret about that.”

Professor Ajao also said: “They have the right to threaten us that they are not going to pay our salaries, that they are going to get all of us sacked so that they will bring foreigners as lecturers. Let them bring foreigners and bring Coronavirus into this country.

“We will not fold our arms and allow people to destroy the collective wealth of this country, it won’t happen,” he said.

Vanguard

