APC hails new Petrol Price Regime

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has said the new pump price of petrol announced by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday, is a heartwarming news for the party and, indeed, all Nigerians.

“With the new price of N125/litre from the previous N145/litre, President Muhammadu Buhari has, once again, demonstrated his government as responsive and exhibited his unalloyed commitment to the welfare and well being of Nigerians”, the party said in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The statement further reads; “As a party, this new pro-people decision is no surprise. Since May 29, 2015 when the APC-led Federal Government came on board, it has relentlessly prioritised the common good of all.

READ ALSO:

“From its revolutionary policies on agriculture, which has elevated Nigeria as Africa’s biggest rice producer, the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), adjudged as the most ambitious on the African continent, to several other interventionist policies, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is achieving beyond doubt the Next Level governance promised during the 2019 electioneering campaign.

“While this reduction would, unarguably, reduce government’s projected revenue, the APC is delighted that the Federal Government places the interests of the people above any other consideration.

“With this noble gesture, our great party is confident that this would reflect positively in the lives of all Nigerians”, he added.

Kindly Share This Story: