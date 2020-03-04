Akeredolu signs Amotekun bill into law

Kindly Share This Story:

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday signed the state Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corp, Bill 2020 into law.

The Amotekun, which was coordinated by Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), was launched in Ibadan by the six South West governors in January.

While signing the bill, Akeredolu said the outfit was strictly for the security of the lives and properties of residents of Ondo State, stressing that it would not be used for political purposes.

The governor said: “It will be wrong for anybody to call on the corp if they have political crises, call the police instead, they are in charge.

“The Amotekun corp will strictly be deployed for security. Members are to work with the police on matters related, but not limited to kidnapping, farmers/herdsmen clashes, sea piracy, and others.”

He also said the corp was set up to collaborate with existing security agencies and not to compete with them. (NAN)

Vanguard

