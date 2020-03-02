2free releases new music ‘concentration’

Kindly Share This Story:

Ire Frontline artist 2free has unleashed another hit single titled Concentration after releasing his trending song titled Ire.

It’s certainly a litmus test for the fast-rising artiste and the reviews so far from the interactions on radio and tv stations and on the streets of Lagos gives a pass mark for the young superstar.

Concentration was produced by Teemode and it’s a song for good health.

2free is on social media @iamoba2free and @officialirerecords on all networks.





