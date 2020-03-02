Breaking News
Translate

2free releases new music ‘concentration’

On 7:41 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

2free

Ire Frontline artist 2free has unleashed another hit single titled Concentration after releasing his trending song titled Ire.

It’s certainly a litmus test for the fast-rising artiste and the reviews so far from the interactions on radio and tv stations and on the streets of Lagos gives a pass mark for the young superstar.

READ ALSO: I participated in searching ex-NSA’s house in Asokoro- Witness

Concentration was produced by Teemode and it’s a song for good health.

2free is on social media @iamoba2free and @officialirerecords on all networks.


VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!