Zidane: I always want to have Sergio Ramos with me

Zinedine Zidane expects Sergio Ramos’ renewal at Real Madrid to be a straightforward procedure.

Last renewing in 2017, Ramos’ deal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is set to expire in 2021, and Real Madrid want to avoid seeing him enter the final year of his contract.”I always want to have Sergio with me,” Zidane said at his pre-Levante press conference on Friday when asked about the issue.

“I see him very well.”The Real Madrid captain is keen to play for his country at both the European Championship and the Olympic Games, and Zidane sees no problems with that.”Of course, he should go,” Zidane continued.

“If he wants to go, then I’ll support him.”It’s always great to play for your country.”Real Madrid face Manchester City in the Champions League next week and although Zidane may rotate, Ramos is one that’s unlikely to be rested as he has never been named as a substitute under Zidane.

“He’s our captain,” Zidane said.”He’s our leader and he’s a reference for us. I’m not interested in seeing him on the bench.”Even ahead of the game with City, Zidane is only thinking about Levante.”We’re working as we always do,” he said.

“We’re focused on the game and we’ll give 100 percent.”We are in control of what we’ll do on the pitch.”Eden Hazard is nearing full fitness again, but Zidane insists there’s no specific plan for managing the Belgian.”There’s no plan with him,” the Frenchman said.”He’s had two or three weeks of intensive training, doing physical and technical work.

“He’s prepared and he wants to play in this final stretch.”Levante have done well at home this season, and Real Madrid won’t have it easy in Valencia.”Of their 29 points they’ve picked up 20 at home,” Zidane added.

“That shows the kind of game we’ll face.”It’ll be complicated and difficult, and we’ll have to be ready to play well.”

