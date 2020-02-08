Wife laments missing IPOB member

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

WIFE of a member of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state, Mrs Dorothy Egondu has raised the alarm over her missing husband, Frank Egondu, since policemen attacked and allegedly killed some members in the house of IPOB lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor on December 2, 2019.

Mrs Egondu who said she was still in hiding because of the crisis, narrated that she was previously leaving with her husband in Venezuela where they had their daughter, but returned to Nigeria because of the economic problems in Venezuela, only to meet another strife at home.

She demanded that the Nigeria police should provide information on the whereabouts of her husband, Frank, whom she said was the breadwinner of the family.

“We’ve been leaving from hand to mouth since my husband disappeared and December 2, 2019, Oraifite killings and I can no longer cope. The police that killed and burnt houses in our village should provide my husband for me.

“Frank is a member of IPOB but he doesn’t look for trouble. All that he and his members are asking for is a Biafra republic to see if our country could be better instead of all these travelling abroad.

“We have left in Venezuela and there is a problem there too. There is no place like home but one cannot be at home and be treated as a foreigner or a common criminal,” Mrs Egondu lamented.

