The rules on @twittersafety and funny reactions

According to new Twitter rules, when you see certain markers in your twits, it is either you have twitted or re-twitted manipulated/doctored information.

This is a new move by the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to stop or control the spread of misinformation.

In a blog post, Twitter said going by the new rules: “Tweets that share synthetic and manipulated media are subject to removal under this policy if they are likely to cause harm. Some specific harms we consider include:

—Threats to the physical safety of a person or group

—Risk of mass violence or widespread civil unrest

—Threats to the privacy or ability of a person or group to freely express themselves or participate in civic events, such as: stalking or unwanted and obsessive attention; targeted content that includes tropes, epithets, or material that aims to silence someone; voter suppression or intimidation.”

Twitter’s new rules and reactions

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets pic.twitter.com/P1ThCsirZ4 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 4, 2020



Vanguard

