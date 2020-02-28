Breaking News
Video: Traders, workers laments their plights as LASG issued 7-days ultimatum

Traders and Workers lament their plights as the Lagos State Government issued a 7-days ultimatum to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Mile 2 branch to evacuate the garage.

In a video shot by one of Vanguard’s top officials, the traders were seen lamenting in the early hours of today at the mile2 area of Lagos while some were speaking in local languages others were quoting the bible to press home their demands.

The Lagos state government is yet to comment on their situation as at the time of filing this report.

