Two security guards allegedly steal music equipment from church

Two security guards on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos for allegedly stealing music equipment from the Victorious Praying Women Ministry, worth N720, 000.

The police charged Adeola Oyeyemi, 35 and Okechukwu Eze, 32, with conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the defendants stole a digital mixer worth N420, 000 and a keypad valued at N300, 000,

Unah told the court that the defendants committed the offence with others, now at large on Jan. 19 at about 3.55 p. m. at Victorious Women Ministry, Alausa in Ikeja.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendants, who were security guards, broke into the church and stole the equipment.

The defendants, he said, could not give a satisfactory account of how the said equipment got missing.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised).

Chief Magistrate A. A. Fashola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 2 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

