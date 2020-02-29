Breaking News
Simi, Lijadu sisters feature in Netflix African series

By Sylvester Kwentua

Songstress,  Simisola ‘Simi’ Ogunleye, and identical twin sisters, Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu, known as the Lijadu Sisters, are some of the musical features on Queen Sono, Netflix’s first African original series.

Queen Sono is a six-part series led by South African actress  Pearl Thusi, who plays the titular character, a spy on a mission to unravel the mysteries behind her mother’s assassination while also balancing the challenge of living a double life.

Simi’s 2017 hit,  Joromi, enjoys prominence in the show’s second episode, titled ‘Dying Is Sore’. The song was released as part of her second studio album,  Simisola, and awarded Best Recording of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards.

Queen Sono will be the first movie that any of Simi’s song will feature in.

