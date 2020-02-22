Kindly Share This Story:

Diego Simeone has said that Atletico Madrid were right to celebrate their win against Liverpool in the Champions League.

However, the Argentine coach pointed out that they haven’t achieved anything yet as they will have to play the second leg at Anfield.”I always understand celebrations,” he said at a press conference after some criticism had been directed Atleti’s way for the manner in which they celebrated their first-leg win.

“In the same way that one is saddened by defeats, one has to celebrate the victories.”It was only the first step, there is still a second leg.”Simeone went on to note that his team’s confidence has been boosted ahead of their game against Villarreal on Sunday.

“It is always important to win games like that as it generates enthusiasm and credibility for the work that is being done,” he added.”However, we live for tomorrow and we face a team that is growing with good results away from home.

“Renan Lodi was one of Atletico’s best performers in the 1-0 win against Liverpool on Tuesday and Simeone hailed his player’s improvement.”He is a young boy, who came from competing in a different League,” he said.

“He arrived at Atletico and found himself with a lot of information, needing to always win.”In many LaLiga and Champions League games he has done well, but in others I thought that we needed another situation

.”But the hard work was key, as there is no other way to improve than working hard.”This time it came off against great players.”

Marca

Vanguard News

