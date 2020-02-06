Sexual Offences: We need sign language interpreters in court ―Judge

Kindly Share This Story:

Justice Sybil Nwaka of Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, on Thursday, decried the dearth of sign language interpreters in Lagos, in the prosecution of sexual offences involving deaf and dumb complainants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwaka made the observation in court while addressing the state prosecutor, Mr Gbenga Alagbe, during the trial of one Emmanuel Umoh, a 48-year-old pastor accused of defiling a 13-year-old deaf and dumb girl.

Requesting assistance from the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Justice Nwaka said due to a large number of cases involving deaf and dumb complainants, the court needed sign language experts to assist with the dispensation of justice.

“We need to get the services of sign language interpreters and we need them as soon as possible as this; State vs Emmanuel Umoh case, is a 2017 case. Therefore, this court needs to be equipped with sign language instructors.

“We need the Attorney-General’s involvement because we have a lot of cases involving deaf and dumb children that are being defiled.

“Let the Attorney-General know that defendants need legal aid, as we also have issues with defendants not being represented in court,” she said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Alagbe had told the court that the complainant as well as the witnesses to the case was not in court to testify against Umoh.

He promised that at the next court date, the witnesses would be available to testify.

Umoh, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a charge of defilement of a child contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The prosecution alleges that the pastor committed the offence at about 1 pm on April 27, 2016, in Shapati Town, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

“The father of the complainant left the complainant alone at their home with her four-year-old brother to run an errand.

“When he came back, he noticed that his son was asleep while his daughter was missing.

“While he was looking for his daughter in the apartment, he caught Umoh, a pastor in their church in the act of defiling his deaf and dumb daughter.

“The father immediately attacked the defendant with a stick and Umoh fled the home and has been on the run.

He was apprehended a few weeks later,” Alagbe said.

Justice Nwaka adjourned the case until March 31 for trial.

