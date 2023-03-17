Judge threatens to jail IGP over alleged contempt

A judge of the National Industrial Court in Abuja, Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi Court has threatened to jail the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman over his disobedience to order of the court.

The court while issuing an enrolled order, held that the IGP’s action to the rule of law, is an affront to the 1999 constitution.

Justice Oyewumi also gave the IGP to May 2, to appear before it and purge himself of contempt of court or be committed to prison in line with the provisions of the law.

The action of the court followed a suit instituted by four senior ranked police officers from course 33, 34 and 35 who were allegedly compulsorily and unlawfully retired from police.

The court had in a judgment nullified the premature retirement of the senior police officers numbering about 20 and ordered the Inspector general of police and the Police service commission to immediately reinstate them.

However the IGP and the Force Secretary who are key defendants in the legal action, were said to have refused to comply with the reinstatement order of the court.

This move, prompted the counsel for the aggrieved plaintiffs, Edwin Okoro, to report the violation of court order by the IGP to the Industrial Court

In the enrolled order, Justice Oyewumi held that the Inspector general of police and the force secretary have flouted the order of the court made on February 27, 2023 to appear before the court to show cause why they should not be held in contempt for their flagrant disobedience to the decision of the court even when their legal department had issued legal advice urging the IGP to comply with the decision of the court.

Justice Oyewumi therefore fixed may 2, 2023 for the Inspector General of Police and the Force Secretary, to appear before the court based on consent of lawyers in the suit.

The climants in the suits are CSP Egwu Egong, CSP Omeh Okexhukwu, CSP Paul Umoh, SP Galadima Bello, For themselves and as representing all members of Course 33, 34 & 35 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy while the respondents are Police Service Commision, Inspector General Of Police, and Force Secretary, Nigeria Police Force.