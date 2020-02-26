Reps will pass PIGB before end of June – Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Wednesday the House would do everything within its power to pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) before the end of June”.

He said the PIGB is on the list of priority bills the lawmakers would act on.

The Speaker said although the bill has been in the National Assembly for several years, the current Assembly is committed to its passage.

Gbajabiamila stated these when a delegation of the Experts Advisory Panel of the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

He said: “I thank you for coming to the House of Representatives. Thank you for your collaboration. These are the things we look forward to. These are the things we need to do.

“The legislature needs to work with you. We need to work together. Oil and gas is an integral part of our economy. It remains the mainstay of our economy, and so we have to work together to protect it.

“It requires us to work with those who understand the nuances of that sector. For the oil and gas industry to develop, there has to be a symbiotic relationship. You have the knowledge and we have the capacity to make it happen.

“PIGB is on the front burner. We intend to start the process soon. We are hoping that by June, we will be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Gbajabiamila added that the House would use the zeal and patriotism with which it passed the Deep Offshore Sharing Agreement Law to pass the PIGB.

“We have to put Nigeria first, and that’s what we did with that bill (Deep Offshore), and that is what we will do with the PIGB. On the side of Nigeria and on the side of the National Assembly, that is where we are going to.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Odein Ajumogobia, who is a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said the panel was at the Speaker’s office to seek his understanding and cooperation to pass some bills that could boost the Nigerian economy.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: