Receive Ize-Iyamu with open hands, APC chieftain urges Obaseki

Dr Blessing Agbomhere, a chieftain of All Progressives Party (APC) in Edo, has urged Gov. Godwin Obaseki to receive former governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu who defected to APC with open hands.

Agbomhere, who is also a former governorship aspirant of APC in Edo, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that few months ago, Ize-Iyamu, and his supporters defected to the APC which resulted in a crisis in the state’s chapter of the party.

Agbomhere, who urged Obaseki to exhibit maturity, said Obaseki’s ability to win opponent to his side made him a good leader.

“Ize-Iyamu choses to come and join the party, Obaseki should receive him with open hands.

“You see why I still blame Obaseki’s administration on leadership. Whether we like it or not who will take Nigeria and the state out of where we are now is a matured and visionary leader.

“Your ability to win your opponent to your side makes you a good leader,’’ Agbomhere said.

According to him, in this case, the governor of the state has both the stick and carrot. He has power and he is also well positioned.

“And how will a man have all these instruments and he will be scared whether he will win a primary or not,’’ he said.

The party’s chieftain recalled that when the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, contested for a reelection, he had confidence to win both party’s ticket and governorship election.

“Oshiomhole was confident about the primary that he never really bothered to campaign but all he was doing was working for Edo people, believing his work will speak for him during the primary.

“And today we have a governor who is scared about primary. I think he is the one distracting himself, nobody is distracting him,’’ he said.

He maintained that Obaseki should be glad to receive, Ize-Iyamu and those who were willing to join the party.

“The truth of the matter is that Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a good man, good politician, strategist and everybody in Edo likes him,” he said.

