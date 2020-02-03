Political crisis brews in Kwara APC over plan to replace executives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Political crisis is now brewing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, over an alleged plan to reconstitute fresh members of the state executive council of the party by the powers that be without recourse to the rules and constitutional provisions of the party.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fresh development might not be unconnected with the alleged plan of the powers that be in the state, to take over the control of the party from the present leadership of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Further investigation revealed that the present four years term of the executive constituted on September 15, 2018, would not lapse until September 2022, a development which nullified the current agitation for change of leadership.

Also, the present development might not be unconnected with the crisis that greeted the new administration in the state shortly after the electoral victory of the party during the last year general elections in the state

The crisis it was gathered has further divided the state executive council into two groups in the state.

Sources close to the party told journalists in Ilorin that, the development was also borne out of the fact that, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Bolarinwa was said to be in the full control of the party in the state at the expense of the powers that be, a situation some stakeholders of the party believe would be a serious threat to the 2023 ambitions of some of them in the state.

However, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Bolarinwa in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday night and personally signed by him, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin described the alleged move to reconstitute new state executive council of the party as a huge joke.

He described those planing such move as an impostor and agent of destruction that wanted to cause another crisis in the party.

According to him, “anyone tinkering with the list or engaging in the composition of party executive members in the state APC would meet their waterloo.

“We took an oath for office on September 15, 2018, and another executive is not due until four years after, which is 2022. I have received several calls by members of my executive over these pressures, but it cannot stand, so I asked them to disregard it.

He said that “nobody is empowered at any level to tinker with the list or compose any new party executives of APC as of the moment as there was no need for such.

“Party members are advised to disregard any call from any quarters for the composition of new set of party executives”.

Hon. Bolarinwa therefore reaffirmed that, all executive members of the party at all levels, ward, local and state remain sacrosanct and undisputable.

He also said,”those who are on the mission to destabilise the party should have a rethink, retrace their steps and succumb to party rules in accordance with our constitution which remains supreme in running the party”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: