Plot to bomb London cathedral revealed

A 36-year-old woman who swore allegiance to Islamic State on Friday pleaded guilty to plotting a bomb attack at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral and a nearby hotel.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh entered her plea at London’s Central Criminal Court, or Old Bailey, and will be sentenced on May 11 for preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.

Shaikh, who was born Michelle Ramsden, was arrested after discussing the preparation and planting of explosives with two undercover police officers.

The Metropolitan Police said she researched methods and decided on a plan to carry out a terrorist act, and travelled to central London and stayed at a hotel in order to conduct reconnaissance.

Shaikh handed an undercover officer two bags that she wanted to be fitted with explosives, and she prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to Daesh Islamic State , the police said.

