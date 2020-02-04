Plateau stakeholders seek local solutions to insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Stakeholders in Plateau State have during a day peace and security community dialogue meeting brainstormed on effective ways of getting local solutions to the incessant insecurity in the State.

The stakeholders drawn from diverse background across communities in the State were unanimous in the decision for the State to key into the community policing model in tackling insecurity.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong who presided over the meeting with theme: “Domestication of Community Policing in Plateau State: Exploring the Indigenous Options,” maintained whatever is step is being taken would examine what the conventional security agencies such as the Police, State Security Service, Operation Safe Haven, Civil Defence and related agencies are doing in securing lives and properties in the State.

In his keynote address at the event, the Governor stated the meeting is held with a view to putting forward practical and proactive measures that will address attacks and the dialogue seeks to explore ways towards undertaking a wholistic overview of the prevailing security challenges in the State, with specific reference to a community policing model that can better respond to public safety and security.

He said, “You will recall that the Inspector General of Police last month met with Governors of the North Central States in Lafia, Nasarawa State, for a Security Summit where we adopted Community Policing as a better tool to dealing with the security situation in our geo-political zone.

“At today’s dialogue therefore, I expect that we shall engage in frank, open and solution-driven interaction that will enable us key into the Community Policing Model in dealing with our security situation more effectively.”

Speaking further, he added, “It is with mixed feelings that I address you today at this Stakeholders’ Peace, Security and Community Dialogue, because this in one type of stakeholders meeting that we were almost relegating to the dustbin of history considering how hard we have toiled to ensure the return of peace to our State since our coming into office.

“Sadly, we are compelled to hold this meeting once again instead of ordinarily coming together to celebrate peaceful coexistence and prosperity of our land and its good people, as we were looking forward to during the forthcoming Forgiveness Day.

“The unfortunate events of last month in Kulben, Kombun District in Mangu Local Government Area, as well as that of Kwatas in Bokkos Local Government which claimed over 30 precious lives of innocent citizens with many injured and properties destroyed, is most unfortunate and a bitter pill to swallow.

“Since virtually every relevant stakeholder is here today, I expect that the discussions will be honest, frank and capable of leading us to a safer Plateau State that thrives on respect for human lives, good neigbourliness, tolerance, justice and forgiveness.”

The meeting later went in a technical session and a communique is expected at the end of the event.

