2027: Don’t serve APC, serve Nigeria — ADC tells INEC

Amupitan, INEC Chairman.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, on Wednesday warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against tilting the 2027 general election in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The council said the election would only be credible if INEC remained neutral and ensured that Nigerians who register to vote can also collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the council reacted to INEC’s World Press Conference on Tuesday. Ologbondiyan said the ADC presidential candidate remained ready for the 2027 election, provided the commission guaranteed a free, fair and credible process.

“Reading out figures of registration is nothing. What matters is the number of cards actually collected by Nigerians. What gives a citizen power on election day is not that his name is in a register somewhere, but that he has his PVC in his hand,” Ologbondiyan said.

The council alleged bureaucratic bottlenecks and delays at PVC collection centres, particularly in opposition strongholds, warning that no Nigerian should be disenfranchised through administrative obstacles.

“We urge INEC to be independent and not take orders from the APC. INEC must remain an unbiased umpire and not operate as an extension of the ruling party,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the ADC would insist on compliance with the Constitution and Electoral Act, adding that the party was closely monitoring INEC’s preparations.

“We are carefully watching every step of INEC. Nigerians and the international community do too. The Commission should stay neutral, as no institution should push Nigerians to the wall by compromising the electoral process,” he said.

The ADC-PCC urged INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to decentralise PVC collection to ward level, extend collection hours and deploy technology to notify voters when their cards were ready.

“INEC’s loyalty must be to the Constitution, not to the APC. The ADC stands with Nigerians in demanding an election where votes count and where the PVC truly becomes the weapon of the people to change their destiny,” Ologbondiyan said.