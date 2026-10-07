Stop projecting yourself as incorruptible, APC chieftain tackles Amaechi

By Daniel Abia

P/Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has urged the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, to respond to allegations of corruption levelled against him rather than continue to project himself as incorruptible.

Dike made the call on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, saying Amaechi’s public claims of integrity without addressing the allegations against him were worrisome.

In a commentary posted on his Facebook page, Princewill Dike Platform, the APC chieftain accused the former Rivers State governor of projecting an image of incorruptibility despite allegations made against him.

He called on Amaechi to publicly respond to allegations levelled against him by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, instead of continuing to lay claim to integrity.

According to Dike, the former governor’s public posture did not align with what he described as public perception, adding that Rivers people were capable of assessing the records of their leaders.

The lawyer and human rights activist also claimed that some of Amaechi’s supporters had privately expressed dissatisfaction with his political conduct.

Dike attributed the current political dynamics in Rivers State to the influence of Wike, whom he described as a major political force in the state.

He said the 2027 general elections would be significant for the state’s political leadership and predicted the emergence of a new political force that would challenge Amaechi’s political relevance.

“Those interested in the political affairs of Rivers State should align with the Minister of the FCT, Wike, if they must be relevant in politics,” he said.

He added that the coming elections would have “significant implications for the future of the state.”

The allegations and political assessments contained in Dike’s commentary were his own claims and were not independently established in the statement.