Political analyst, Henry Shield, has described Peter Obi’s decision to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election as a strategic mistake, saying he does not trust former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson’s, alleged support for the former Anambra State governor.

Shield stated this while speaking on AIT’s Political Platform on Wednesday.

He questioned the NDC’s failure to openly market Obi as its presidential candidate, arguing that other major political parties and their supporters had already begun promoting their candidates ahead of the election.

“When Tinubu was national leader, Bisi Akande was the one addressing the people. Tinubu was the one coordinating from the back. Dickson is in front of everything,” he said.

He said the NDC’s presidential candidate should be receiving the same level of promotion that President Bola Tinubu enjoys within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that Atiku Abubakar receives within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Every party at this time … APC is marketing Tinubu. You have the Renewed Hope agenda. You have CityBoys or whatever they call themselves. Everything about ADC now is Atiku, but NDC has not yet accepted that Peter Obi is its presidential candidate.

“What does it cost the party to market a Peter, who is their candidate?” he asked.

Shield also expressed doubts about Dickson’s commitment to Obi’s presidential bid, despite the former governor’s public statements in support of the former Labour Party presidential candidate.

“I’m sorry, but I do not trust Dickson’s alleged support for Peter Obi. You are only dwelling on his press address. Go and watch everything,” he said.

According to Shield, Dickson had previously spoken about his own qualification to contest the presidency, a position he said raised questions about the former governor’s commitment to Obi.

“Dickson was on TV claiming that he was as qualified as Peter Obi to contest for president, which might be true,” he said.

Shield also criticised the NDC’s recent public statements, saying the party appeared more focused on warning against attempts to take over its structure than on promoting Obi ahead of the election.

“All these press statements. Check their last 10 press statements. It’s been about, ‘You cannot come and hijack…’ Nobody is coming there to hijack your party. Some people misbehaved. The party structure should deal with them,” he said.

The analyst further warned that Obi’s decision to join the NDC could prove costly, insisting that the former governor had made a strategic error by choosing the party.

“Now, you have three months to an election. Peter made a very strategic error by going to NDC. I’m going to be on record as saying this. I’ve said it severally. He made a strategic error. He didn’t make a decision like a proper Nigerian politician. He’s not going to be allowed to breathe,” Shield said.