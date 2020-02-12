Obaseki denies involvement in attacks on APC members’ residences

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AFTER a prolonged silence, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday denied allegations that he and some of his officials were aware of the recent attacks with explosives in the residences of some members of his party because they were opposed to his second term bid.

The most recent attacks being the one on the residence of the Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Lawrence Okah.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Onhonbamu on Wednesday said the attacks using explosive devices were designed by those opposed to the governor and his administration towards creating the impression of state of insecurity to President Muhammadu Buhari so he can declare a state of emergency in Edo state.

Ohonbamu noted that “in the past two weeks the state and its people have been inundated with bomb explosions orchestrated by members of the EPM even though they point accusing fingers at us”.

He traced the origin of the crisis rocking the party to the inauguration of the 7th assembly of the state House of assembly but insisted that Governor Obaseki did his constitutional duty by issuing a proclamation letter for the inauguration but that he was not the one to perform the actual exercise.

According to the Commissioner, “the bombing is a smear campaign to say that Governor Obaseki is not doing well.

“They just want to remove the governor as they removed Ex-Governor Joshua Dariye of Plateau. Obaseki does not believe in violence, alleging that EPM is the aggressive ones; the governor cannot be removed by these elements”, he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

