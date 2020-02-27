Nigeria sliding into bankruptcy – PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Boko Haram fully back

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, alerted Nigerians of what it called the gradual sliding into bankruptcy by the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

National chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus stated this yesterday while addressing the 89th Emergency National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party in Abuja.

Secondus who welcomed eight governors and two deputy governors to the meeting expressed displeasure at the worrying state of security in the country, noting that the situation was getting worse on a daily basis.

He said: “Our country is in a very bad shape. The populace is groaning in pains and the government response is heaping of further pains on them. This country is sliding into bankruptcy.

“Amidst the frightening insecurity accompanied by mass killings that has set fears on the people, what you get from government is multiple tariffs, Value Added Tax, VAT and continued indulgences in lies and propaganda.

“I can report to you that between the last NEC and now, our dear country is still at the cross road due to the now obvious inept leadership of the ruling All Progressives congress, APC.

“The security situation in the country has refused to abate and nothing concrete is being done by the government to ameliorate it and stop the senseless killing of innocent Nigerians.

“Even when the National Assembly after reviewing the situation and asked the President to overhaul the security system for greater efficiency, the government has continued to demonstrate their insensitivity to the plight of the populace. Nigerians have never been as afraid of their lives as they are at moment in this country. It’s as bad as that.”

Boko Haram

“In the North East, the Boko Haram insurgency has returned fully and the President feels shocked that the sect still exist. We are already used to our President not knowing what is going on in the country even though as President, the bulk stops on his table.

“The President may have been deceived by the intelligence reports from his field men who continue to indulge in propaganda of claiming that the sect has been defeated even when the situation is worsening with banditry and kidnapping spreading all over the states.

“Nothing exposes the President’s insensitivity and distance from the reality and from the people like his shock that Boko Haram still exist. But what do we expect when the President’s chief security Adviser (Babagana Munguno) is in loggerhead with the President’s number one aide (Abba Kyari)? Your guess will be as good as mine on why this administration cannot move this nation forward,” he added.

Restoration of Bayelsa

“Great leaders of our party, between our last meeting a month ago and today, a lot of water has passed under the bridge, politically speaking. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has through its ruling, restored victory to the party in Bayelsa state resulting in the swearing in of Senator Douye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa state,” the PDP boss said.

Update on Imo State

“On the Imo state case which shook the nation to its marrow, the Supreme Court graciously accepted to review itself and this is still ongoing as the nation and indeed the international communities are anxiously waiting for justice.”

State Congresses

“It is also necessary to bring to the attention of NEC the fact that the process for the conduct of our party congresses in 26 states is ongoing and I can assure that the leadership is ensuring that we come out of it rancour free, stronger and more united in these states,” he added.

Also speaking, chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal pledged to midwife a process that would bring about a strong bond of unity in the party.

“I assure you that we shall continue to have synergy with the NWC and we shall continue to work together and support our party that is waxing stronger every day.

“As we go into congresses we are appealing for an inclusiveness in whatever we are going to do. We shall be transparent and be accommodating and be free and fair in the conduct of the congresses. The world is watching us and expecting us to build on what we have started with our last convention in Port Harcourt,” Tambuwal said.

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly caucus, Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe pledged to make the Buhari-led government unhappy by constantly pointing out to them the error of their ways.

In attendance were Governors Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Bala Mohammed, Aminu Tambuwal and Ifeanyi Okowa of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Sokoto and Delta states respectively.

Others were Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) as well as the deputy governors of Cross River and Zamfara states.

