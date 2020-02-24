Need to celebrate outstanding art teachers: The CBIS example

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

Nigerian is a country where teachers are rarely celebrated. But Caleb British International School (CBIS), courtesy of the Director, Dr. Ola Adebogun, recently presented half a million naira to Prince Olusegun Michael Adeniyi, recipient of the president’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award, BEST SCHOOL TEACHER (Private Category) 2019. It was presented by Mrs Adeniyi of Lagos State Ministry of education at the Accolade Assembly, CBISSPort Arena on January 29, 2020.

On the same ground, at the Caleb Group of Schools and university Gospel Musical and Award night held on November 30, 2019, Prince Adeniyi also won the Outstanding Staff Award. Before then, on October 5, 2019, during the World’s Teachers Day celebration, Adeniyi also received the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award, BEST SCHOOL TEACHER (PrivateCategory) 2nd Runner-up, presented by the Executive Director of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, on behalf of the President Federal Republic of Nigeria. The award further confirmed the Outstanding School Award presented earlier in the year to Caleb British International School by Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Lagos State.

Prince Adeniyi has spent over two decades giving children access to the best, most-stimulating and most-rewarding artistic engagements. He was trained as a teacher at the Federal College of Education, Osiele. He graduated in the year 2000 with Best Graduating Student Award in Fine and Applied Arts. He bagged Bachelor of Arts Degree (Fine and Applied Arts) in 2006 from the University of Benin, Edo State and Master of Arts in Visual Arts(Arts Education) in 2017 from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

Adeniyi is a Certified Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert/Trainer; Wakelet Ambassador; Teach SDGs Ambassador; Certified Teacher, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria; an active member of International Society of Education through Art (InSEA) and Society of Nigerian Artists, Ogun.

Earlier recognition of his hard work and commitment to art education includes Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award 2019; The InspirationalTeacher of the Year Award in May 2019 (runner-up) with half a million cash prizes presented by Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, at the Inspirational EducatorAward (INSEA) 2019, organized by the Meadow Hall Foundation; and Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert/Trainer 2019/2020.

He also won Award of Stewardship for his contribution to art education in Nigeria during the2019 UNESCO International Arts Education Week by Greensprings School, Lagos; Global Teacher Award 2018; AKS Education Awards, India on September 16, 2018; Competition Coordinator and Leadership Award, presented by CBIS, 2016/2017 Academic Session; Teacher of Distinction, Outstanding Club Award (Art & Craft Club and Green School Club), presented by Caleb British Academy, 2015/2016 Academic Session; and Certificate of Achievement, presented by NNPC/Chevron JV in partnership with the federal ministry of Education in 2015.

Other prizes include Award of Honour, presented by Baptist Boys High School Mission, Abeokuta in recognition of his meritorious service to the school; and Eminent Award for Innovative Teaching, presented by Old Boys Association, BBHS, 1979/84set on Dec 2014.

Prince Adeniyi’s chain of awards is a testimony to the truth of the scripture which says: “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap if we faint not.” (Galatians 6:9). There is a reward for everything we do, and everything we give will surely come back to us in multiple folds.

Expressing his gratitude, Prince Adeniyi said, “CBIS has a platform for growth and professional development which has earned me enormous new skills and exposure. This is due to the leadership quality of the school. I see the proprietor of the school, Dr Ola Adebogun, as a mentor and role model. I am learning so much from him. He is an icon in education. He is passionate about the development of Education and has contributed immensely to the growth of education in Nigeria. I have a strong sense of belonging here, and collaboration with other teachers is excellent and encouraging. Caleb Group of Schools has a culture of excellence which is in line with my personal goal.”

