NAF destroys another ISWAP training camp in Borno

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In continuation of the air strikes to clear out Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists from the North East, fighter aircraft of Nigerian Airforce have destroyed another terrorists training camp at Tumbun Zaram in Borno state.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “The intensified offensive operations of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) against terrorist targets in the Northeast of the Country have recorded further significant strides.

“This came about under the auspices of Operation Rattle Snake 3, being executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, which dealt another devastating blow on elements of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) with the destruction of a training camp at Tumbun Zarami on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.

“The mission was conducted on 16 February 2020 after successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions as well as intelligence reports from multiple sources, including the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Headquarters, revealed that training activities were being carried out in and around some makeshift structures hidden under the shrubbery within the settlement.

“Consequently, the ATF detailed its attack aircraft the engage the “Training Camp 4”, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of the suspected camp commander’s house as well as some other structures within the camp.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its air campaign to shape the battlespace in the Northeast for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations. “

