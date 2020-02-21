Moon to receive emergency report on virus response

Kindly Share This Story:

President Moon Jae-in is to be briefed on Friday on South Korea’s response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Cheong Wa Dae said, as the number of confirmed cases in the country tripled more than over the past two days.

The virus has begun to spread locally at a rapid pace, putting the quarantine authorities on high alert.

Moon plans to receive the emergency report at Cheong Wa Dae with Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young and Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo also in attendance.

READ ALSO:

Moon’s office will later make public the results of the Cheong Wa Dae session that will start at around 9 a.m.

The prime minister announced that the government would designate Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the nearby town of Cheongdo as special care zones, as a response to a cluster of coronavirus cases being reported there in recent days.

The nation’s efforts against COVID-19 have entered a new phase, following the report of its first coronavirus death on Thursday and an uptick in the total number of patients to more than 100.

The government is considering whether to raise the state alert level to serious from the current watch.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: