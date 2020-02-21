Vanguard Logo

Mixed reactions greet Joshua’s national ID application

Anthony Joshua

The picture of heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua,  applying for his National Identification card has generated mixed reactions on social media.

The professional boxer was recently at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for the registration.

The pictures were shared by NIMC on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “Anthony Joshua enrolls for the NIN and issued his slip.”

In reaction to the post, many Nigerians were quick to lodge their complaints that since they applied, they were yet to get their NIN number. They opined that Nigerians should be treated equally despite the status.

Some others in their reactions explained how they got their NIN immediately after they enrolled.

The seamless registration and issuance process for Anthony Joshua is not the same experience for millions of Nigerians. Joshua is known for his deep connection to his roots. He recently presented his IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO titles to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 30-year-old celebrated his victories with the President when the Nigerian leader met with some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

Excited Joshua also prostrated to pay homage to President Buhari, in line with the tradition of the Yoruba cultural group.

