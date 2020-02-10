Minister tasks commission on effective sensitisation on water licensing

Kindly Share This Story:

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has urged Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission to embark on effective sensitization campaign on water licensing for equitable distribution of water in the country.

Adamu gave the advice at the presentation of water use license to North South Gurara Energy Company Limited, in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the sensitisation would enhance effective activities in the borehole drilling sector.

“I want to encourage the commission to embark on strong enlightenment campaigns and awareness programmes.

“The exercise should be use through both electronics and print media, and scale up its level of advocacy on its water licensing activities,” he said.

The minister said that the license was issued to successful applicants who had, after due diligence done by the commission on their applications, are now eligible to be granted Water Use Licence.

“As the nation’s population continues to grow and socio-economic activities increase, water demand for domestic, agriculture, industry and other uses will continue to spiral upwards.

“It is therefore, important to apportion the right amount of water for these various uses so as to ensure equitable distribution of this finite resource.

“Licensing of various water users become very necessary and important to our nation.

“At a time like this when the government is up scaling revenue generation, job creation, improved agricultural production, provision of health facilities and provision of portable water, among others.

“To our successful applicant, I enjoin you to use your license for the purpose it is granted, as stipulated in the license terms and conditions.

“Violation will not be tolerated. You are to utilize the licensing period to develop, operate and maintain your various projects in a sustainable manner.

“We welcome you on-board as key stakeholders in the development of the water resources sector in Nigeria, even as we look forward to more years of fruitful partnership,’’ he said.

Adamu commended the commission in its effort to ensure that various water users are encouraged to obtain water use licenses.

He said that the license was geared towards minimizing to a larger extent, the incessant abstraction, diversion and damming of the resource.

The minister said that he was making positive efforts to pursue the passage of the Water Resources Bill.

He also enjoined the commission not to relent in its mandate, especially as it relates to ensuring the licensing of water affecting activities and water use.

Also speaking, Mr Bashir Magashi, the Executive Director of the commission, said that the water use license was for 30 MW Gurara Hydropower plant station in Gurara.

Magashi advised the recipient to adhere to the terms and conditions made for the Water Use License, No 0037 WL.

He said that the purpose of the terms and condition was to ensure effective use of Gurara River Water flow.

The director added that the aim was also to make sure that the flow was not used for any purpose other than as specified in the license.

READ ALSO:

“It is also vital for the company to adhere to the terms and condition of the water use license, which is being presented today,’’ he said.

Magashi, however, thanked the minister for the zeal to actualise the water resources bill, adding that it would strengthen the activities of the commission.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: