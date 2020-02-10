Mining: Nigeria, Australia collaborate to develop mining sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Bello Husseni Kazaure has disclosed that the Federal Government will collaborate with the Australian government to develop several sectors in the country including the mining sector.

Kazaure said the decision is part of the outcome of the 2020 Nigeria-Australia Investment Forum which took place last week in Melbourne, Australia.

He disclosed to newsmen in Abuja on Monday at the Third Nigeria-Australia Senior Officials Talks and bilateral consultations.

Kazaure said Nigeria has huge potentials in the mining sector with over 44 untapped mineral resources.

“These untapped resources that we have are in large quantities. Nigeria is endowed in all its 36 states and the FCT. Each state is important to us, it just depends on our investors identifying what is important to them and going for it” he said.

He added that the 2020 Nigeria-Australia Investment Forum was the second event organised by the Nigerian High Commission in Australia to galvanise investors for the country, having held a similar event in 2018 titled ‘2018 Nigeria Mining Roadshow.’

Also speaking, a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Australia and Director General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, said the private sector was very key and important in the efforts to actualise the Nigerian-Australian business prospects.

“That was why we went to Australia last year. NACCIMA went. This time around, we are also working closely to ensure that the private sector plays a key role because that is the sector that will drive the process,” Olukanni said.

Speaking earlier, Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Claire Ireland, gave the assurance that Australia will continue to support Nigeria’s priority in its effort to diversify the economy.

The high commissioner added that the mining sector which is the area Australia has comparative advantage, is one way the Australian government is looking forward to support the Nigerian Government.

