Mile 12 plantain market leader arraigned for defrauding traders of N40m

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

A Market Leader (Baba Oloja), in charge of Ikeoluwa Plantain market, near Owode Onirin, Mile 12, Lagos, Adeshina Oyegunle, was Thursday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Igbosere for allegedly defrauding traders to the tune of N40,160,000.

Oyegunle 62, alongside three others, Kalamu Isa Iyanda, 52; Akeem Oyedeji, 52, and Sunday Oluyemi, 47, were docked before Magistrate Miss O. Onamusi.

The defendants whose residential addresses were not given are facing a six-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, fraud, stealing, and malicious damage of property.

The Prosecutor CSP Charles Onwumere told the court that the defendants committed the offence between 2015 and 2019, along Ikorodu road.

He said that the defendants also damaged properties valued N30million, belonging to one Abidemi Jayeola.

Onwumere, also said that the defendants failed to account for the proceeds, from the use of a commercial truck with number plate AGL 65/XR belonging to Jayeola.

He said the offences, committed are punishable under Sections 411, 287, 301, 339 and 337 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence against them.

Magistrate, Onanusi granted them N500,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case till March 6, 2020 for mention.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: