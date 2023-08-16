Police arraign 6 for allegedly defrauding accommodation seekers N16.62m

The Police on Wednesday in Lagos arraigned six estate agents, who allegedly duped accommodation seekers to the tune of N16.62 million.

The defendants are Lukman Katibi, Rotimi Ige, Samuel Adeniyi, Olusegun Abayomi, Thomas Ajayi and Hamzat Saheed.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

They are charged with obtaining N16.62 million under false pretences and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendants, on different dates in April, May and June, conspired with others at large to fraudulently obtain the sum from their victims.

He added that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by stealing from their victims under false pretences.

Odugbo also said that the defendants pretended to have rremitted the sum to an estate developer, Mr Lukman Adewole.

According to him, the defendants neither refunded the victims their money nor gave them any accommodation.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 168 (d), 314, 287 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. F. Onamusi, admitted each of the defendant to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties who must be gainfully employed and provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for mention.