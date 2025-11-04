Police arraign four for allegedly defrauding intending immigrant of N25m

The police on Tuesday arraigned four men in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly defrauding an intending immigrant of N25 million.

The police charged the four – Oyewale Oladapo, 44; Ishola Oluwole, 32; Lawal Olanrewaju, 42; and Olayiwola Abdullatyph, 32 – with conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Sgt Akeem Akinloye, alleged that the four men conspired to obtain N25 million from one Ogunsanwo Adesanya, pretending to help him to procure a certificate of sponsorship from abroad, knowing the same to be false.

He alleged that the four men stole the money from Ogunsanwo.

Akinloye said the offence, which was committed on March 13 in the Elenu-Sonso area of Ibadan, is contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Sections 390(9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defence counsel, Messrs Babatunde Adedeji, Akin Ajidagba and Davies Adeleke, appeared for the first, second and third defendants, who all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, then admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N2 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction.

She thereafter adjourned the matter until Jan. 21, 2026, for hearing. (NAN)