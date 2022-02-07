The victim

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

A mother of four, Mrs Opeyemi Omoyemi has been arraigned in court for inflicting multiple body injuries on her 12-year-old house help, Joel Sunday in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Omoyemi, a widow was docked before a Magistrate Court sitting in the Ondo State capital on five-count charge bothering on attempted murder, child abuse, violence against persons prohibition, among others.

She was said to have used stick and razor blade to inflict multiple injuries on the body of the house help who she accused of stealing pieces of meat from the pot.

Police Prosecutor, Emmanuel Tanimowo, said that the defendant committed the offence on February 6, 2022 at her residence located at Idimango Adewale axis of Ondo road, Akure, the state capital

Tanimowo informed the court that, the crime was reported to the police by one Mrs Alice Ayedun, a community health officer after she saw the boy writhing in pains with blood flowing from various parts of his body.

“Mrs Ayedun Alice was going to the church when she saw one Sunday Joel crying, with pool of blood on his body and the woman was forced to branch to see what was happening and she saw the defendant beating up the boy at the back of the house.

“She immediately rescued the boy from the woman. The defendant had asked the boy to wash the blood off his body after she used razor blade to cut his body and made open injury.

“In order to rescue the boy from the woman, Ayedun told her that she is a nurse and that she is taking the boy to hospital for treatment.

“The woman later took the boy to Fanibi police station to report the matter which led to the arrest of the defendant.

“At the police station, she confessed to the crime and that she observed that the boy had packed all the meats in her pot of soup.

“She said immediately the boy saw her he tried to run away but she held him. She later took him to the sitting room where she used the razor blade to cut the various part of the boy’s body.

“The boy was later taken to the police clinic and currently undergoing treatment but is still in a critical condition.”

Omoyemi pleaded guilty to three of the charges, and not guilty to the count three charge.

However, Catherine Ogunjebi who held brief for International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, urged the court to remand the defendant in correctional facility.

However, the Defence Counsel, Gbenga Allen appealed to the Magistrate to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first time offender.

After listening to the prayers of the counsels, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A Edwin adjourned for sentencing and trial till February 14.

Edwin also ordered that the children of the defendant should be taken to children home for custody.

Speaking after the court proceeding, the Executive Secretary, Agency Against Gender Based Violence, Bola Joel said the case will be monitored to the letter in order to serve as deterrent to others.

Joel said ” this is a wilful child abuse. The boy that was assaulted by a woman. If you see the boy, you will pity him. He’s presently at the hospital, groaning in pains, stitches all over his body.

“The perpetrator has pleaded guilty to the charges before the court. This will send a signal to the public that you are not supposed to abuse or assault any child put under your care.

She added that “We will continue to monitor casees like this to ensure that all our children will be safe anywhere they are.”

