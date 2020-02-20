Man allegedly defrauds cleric N4m for visa

Kindly Share This Story:

A 35-year-old man, Nana Ofori, on Thursday appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding a cleric of N4 million on the pretext of helping him get a USA visa.

Ofori is facing a two-count charge of fraud and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Doney Rapael, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2019 at the US embassy, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Raphael said that the defendant collected N4 million from the complainant, Pastor Benson Adoghe, to help him procure a US visa, a representation he knew was false.

He said that the defendant converted the money into personal use.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Adeniyi Ajiferuke, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajiferuke, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 9, for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: