Police arraign accountant over alleged N4.5m fraud

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 27-year-old accountant, Oke Peter, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged N4.5 million fraud.

Peter, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 5 at 10 a.m. at Mega Mart Mall Ltd in the Mowo area of Badagry.

Ekpo alleged that the defendant defrauded the company of N4.5 million from the sales capital under his supervision, which was the property of the complainant, Mr. David Uniugbe.

He stated that the complainant reported the case to the police, and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

Ekpo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a year’s jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Nurudeen Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Layeni said that one of the sureties must be a community leader, who must deposit N50,000 in the court’s Chief Registrar’s account.

He adjourned the case until Oct.10 for mention.The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 27-year-old accountant, Oke Peter, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged N4.5 million fraud.

Peter, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 5 at 10 a.m. at Mega Mart Mall Ltd in the Mowo area of Badagry.

Ekpo alleged that the defendant defrauded the company of N4.5 million from the sales capital under his supervision, which was the property of the complainant, Mr. David Uniugbe.

He stated that the complainant reported the case to the police, and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

Ekpo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a year’s jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Nurudeen Layeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in the like sum.

Layeni said that one of the sureties must be a community leader, who must deposit N50,000 in the court’s Chief Registrar’s account.

He adjourned the case until Oct.10 for mention.

Vanguard News