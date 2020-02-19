Vanguard Logo

Lassa Fever: LUTH confirms case

On 9:23 amIn Healthby
Lassa fever: LUTH confirms case
Front Gate of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital

Says patient is doing well

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, has confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in the hospital even as it explained that the patient was responding to treatment.

Confirming this in a telephone chat with Vanguard, the Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo said the hospital was on top of the situation.

“We are on top of it. We had a plan before we saw this case.

“We have already prepared our frontline staff.  We informed Lagos State after we made the diagnosis.
“We have isolated the patient and commenced treatment and the  patient is doing well.”

He added that adequate arrangement  had been put in place to protect the staff and other patients in the hospital

“Our staff are protected,” he maintained.

