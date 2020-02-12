Breaking News
Translate

Large fire rocks US oil refinery

On 10:34 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

An explosion at a US oil refinery Tuesday resulted in a huge fireball, social media clips showed, with plant owners Exxon Mobil saying no one was hurt.

Flames could be seen shooting up from the Louisiana chemical centre, according to Facebook videos posted by David Allen.

The fire at the Baton Rouge facility had been contained and volunteer Exxon Mobil fire team members were attending, the company posted on Twitter Wednesday.

“There are no injuries, with all personnel accounted for. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred,” an Exxon spokesman later told AFP in a statement.

ALSO READ: Several people injured in explosion at Oil Refinery in Eastern Canada – Owner

The perimeter and surrounding areas of North Baton Rouge will be actively monitored, the spokesman added, though “at this point, all readings are non-detect”.

The company’s integrated facilities in the southern American state produce a range of oil-based products — such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel — as well as everyday items like paint and plastic milk jugs.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!