Lagos govt prosecutes 95 for crossing highways

By Bose Adelaja

For failure to use the pedestrian bridges across Lagos State, a total number of 95 people have been prosecuted by the State Government within the year 2020.

They were prosecuted for dashing across the expressway.

The Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Mrs Gbemisola Akinpelu who disclosed this on Thursday, at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi, said, this was in line with the Environmental Sanitation Protection Law 2017 by the Special Offences Court of Lagos State (Mobile Court), Bolade-Oshodi.

She said this is to step-up its “Operation Zero Tolerance to indiscriminate crossing of highways in Lagos”, promising to sustain and extend the operations to every part of the State in line with the mandate of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stem the spate of environmental offences and traffic laws in the State.

The Corps Marshal also decried with dismay the unfounded rumour circulating in the social media that the Lagos State Government has directed LAGESC officials in mufti to arrest erring pedestrians.

Akinpelu said every LAGESC officers on lawful duties are to be officially dressed with the LAGESC uniforms with their name tags boldly on it.

She warned imposters extorting money from members of the public to desist from such act or face the wrath of the law.

Also, she called on rumour peddlers to abstain from misleading members of the public .

The Corp Mashal advised pedestrians to make use of the bridges for free flow of traffic warning that it is an offence to endanger their lives by crossing the highways which puts them at risk of getting knocked down by ‘hit and run’ drivers.

While affirming the stance of the Lagos State Government to protecting unnecessary loss of lives and ease free flow of traffic, the Corps Marshal reaffirmed the commitment of the Agency at ensuring arrests and prosecution of defaulters who fail to make use of pedestrian bridges where they are erected strategically for crossing of highways.

