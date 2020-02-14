Kogi state to train 100,000 youths

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Kogi state government has disclosed that will devote the next four years to training over one hundred thousand youths.

Besides, the Kogi Vigilante Service Forest Guards has pledged to complement efforts at ridding Kogi State of all forms of criminality.

In a press briefing, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo noted that key empowerment programs initiated in kogi state through agricultural renaissance and the recent youth development commission recently ,passed into law will create a pathway for the youth to take up active roles in the agric sector, as a viable alternative to the nation’s dependence on oil.

According to him, the Kogi state government, remains committed to revamping the potential of the state for economic revolution.

“Our administration has done more for the youth, different empowerment programs agricultural renaissance educational scholarship and bursary increase youth development commission was passed into law, thereby institutionalizing youth development. Sports Development, Job creation through the Kogi Vigilante Service, Forest Guards, KGIRS.

“We also hope to do more by training more young people to be self independent. We will be training over 100,000 youth in the next four years. We have trained about 75,000 in the last four years and provided working tools for many of them, not all. Some of them were also exposed to agricultural”, he said.

Vanguard

