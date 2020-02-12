Insecurity: Suspicious faces invade NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

…As NASS mulls Arms bearing elite force

By Henry Umoru

STRONG indications have emerged that the National Assembly may have been at serious Security risk, just as suspicious faces have invaded the complex.

According to a source, if no serious action was not taken by the National Assembly management to curtail the influx of these strange faces, it may be difficult at the end of the day to nip in the bud, the Security challenge when it boomerangs.

It was gathered that these strange and suspicious faces find their ways into the complex unfortunately claiming to be constituents of some lawmakers thereby beating security checks and endangering lives and property.

Fears are also being raised at the National Assembly as in the last few days the entire National Assembly has been overshadowed by strange persons dressed in funny looking attires.

Consequently and as part of moves to address this, a security sub committee put in place by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani Omolori, has among others, recommended that “an arms bearing elite force be established for the National Assembly.

When contacted to speak on the development, Director, Public Affairs, Yahaya Dan-Zaria, however expressed fears, worries and concerns and disclosed that steps were being taken to address the situation.

A top ranking official of the National Assembly when contacted said, “Yes! We have this dangerous intelligence reports that the National Assembly may be a victim of terrorist attack and we are not joking with it. Several steps are being taken but many stakeholders are not showing the needed co-operation. The way strange and very suspicious looking persons throng the National Assembly complex in recent times is worrisome.

The situation has overstretched security architecture in the Assembly. Many of them if confronted at the gates are quick to resort to claims of being Constituents of one lawmaker or the other. The point must be made that the National Assembly is not a place to meet Constituents or have any form of ceremony with them. It is a place for serious legislative businesses bordering on the country’s socio-political and economic life.

“Again, the point must be made that the kind of persons who now seat as members of both chambers of the National Assembly are such that command security attention. They are people who had held very prominent and sensitive positions at various levels in the recent past. Having occupied such positions meant more security burden on the National Assembly to forestall eventuality of any sort”

Recall that prior to the end of 2019, a twelve member adhoc committee was set up to work out some remedial measures for the National Assembly and headed by the Sergeant – at-arms, Brigadier General Mohammed Sani Danwalis (rtd).

The committee made some recommendations which have not been taken into consideration.

Other recommendations of the security Committee were the Rationalization of banks and other business outfits whose operations are neither incidental nor complementary to the functions of the National Assembly; leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives should prevail on |egislators to submit themselves to security checks, especially a the point of entry into the National Assembly.

Others were Security clearance should be a major requirement for disengaging Legislative Aides. Also, renewal of identity cards for Legislative Aides should be made annually and that the Directorate of Human Resources and Staff Development should maintain a data base on all staff, legislative aides and legislators which should be shared with all security agencies

It also recommended that the Management of the National Assembly should advise security chiefs ta desist from bearing arms within the precincts of the National Assembly; the Directorate of Research and Information, in conjunction with security agencies, must ensure that journalists practicing in the National Assembly are accredited on a yearly basis.

Also recommended that the Sergeant-at-Arms, in conjunction with Department of State Services must step up vetting and accreditation of visitors to regulate human traffic; Construction of a befitting security accreditation centre to process visitors should be made a priority; the National Assembly, in conjunction with National identity Management Commission (NIMC) should ensure that henceforth, identity cards issued to staff, legislative aides and legislators have bio-metric features to stem the possibility of forgery.

Others are that the National Assembly should integrate the available om communication facilities to ease the security and in the long run prayer houses within the White House should be relocated; Contract for reconstruction of the perimeter fence around the National Assembly complex has already been awarded. The Directorate of Procurement. Estate and Works should ensure that the project ’Is delivered on time; the National Assembly should procure 15 addition security vehicles and to motorcycles for patrol.

Others are that the National Assembly should procure more radio and communication equipment to enhance response capacity on the part of security agencies; security agencies in the National Assembly to hold weekly review meetings as part of efforts to build synergy. Furthermore, there should be hot lines for Sergeant-at-Arms, Police and Department of State Services.

In the short term, the National Assembly Management should procure and operate shuttle buses to convey staff and visitors into the National Assembly complex. tn the long term, a multi-Level cor pork should be constructed for visitors and staff.

The Adhoc-committee noted that contract tor street lights to bituminous the National Assembly premises has already been awarded and the work ‘Is on-going‘.

