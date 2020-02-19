I’m not APC’s mole — Jimi Agbaje

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in the 2019 General Elections, Mr Jimi Agbaje, has debunked allegations that he was a mole of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the polls.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that all the allegations against him during the last general election were political gimmicks employed to ridicule him.

Agbaje spoke with NAN on the sidelines of the maiden Voice of Reason Goke Omisore Lecture, with the theme: “Restructuring; Building a Knowledge-Based Society,” held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

“There were many things said. I was accused of being the opposition’s mole in the party, saying that it was Bola Tinubu that was sponsoring me.

“All those allegations were their own figment of imaginations because Tinubu that they are talking about, I had yet to meet him in the past six years, so where is that coming from?

“Also, it was said that I am the one supplying drugs to all the state hospitals in Lagos. If anybody says I am government contractor, such person should produce a proof.

“People can be accused of anything, and that is what politics is all about. I have said it, I am not a government contractor, either state or federal,” he said.

Agbaje said that part of the ploy used against him during the last election was that he played a divisive politics by pitching the Yorubas against other tribe, adding that he never did.

“I was accused of an alliance with the Igbos against the Yoruba interest. I want to challenge anyone with the record of such alliance to produce it because, I never did.

“I don’t play politics of sentiments because I am different, all those allegations were just politicking to equate me out.

“Well, concerning running for gubernatorial election again, I have not said that I will run, but I remain a politician. I can remain as a politician without contesting for election, ” Agbaje said. (NAN)

Vanguard

