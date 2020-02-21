‘Gov Ishaku Committed No Impeachable Offence’ – Taraba Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state government has said the state governor Darius Ishaku has committed no impeachable offence despite being absent from the state for over 2 months.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu in a statement, late Thursday said Ishaku’s ill health occassioned by domestic accident has kept him away from the state.

He noted that despite the governor’s predicament, neither has the function of his office nor activities of government in the state stopped.

READ ALSO:

He said the calls for Ishaku’s impeachment orchestrated by leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the state was ill conceived.

According to the statement, ” rather than show sympathy for the Governor, APC leaders have taken advantage of this unfortunate development to invent and promote all kinds of inanities and outright falsehood against him.

“Some of them have even gone to the ridiculously extent of suggesting that by staying behind in Abuja for medical attention, Governor Ishaku should be impeached. This is proof of how callous APC leaders in the state can be and the extent they can go in their quest for political power.

“We urge the good people of Taraba State, their friends and admirers in and outside the state to ignore the campaign of falsehood being orchestrated by APC leaders led by Barr. Ibrahim El-Sudi, APC APC chairman in Taraba State. His Excellency is desirous to return to the state and will do so when he has sufficiently recovered.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: