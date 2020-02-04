Gervinho exiled by Parma after training absences

Kindly Share This Story:

Ivorian forward Gervinho has been exiled from the Parma first-team squad after missing several training sessions, the Serie A club said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old reportedly missed three days of training last week while he was trying to force a move to Al Sadd, the Qatari club coached by former Barcelona star Xavi.

Parma said Gervinho would train on his own until further notice.

READ ALSO: Mourinho wants referees to have final say on VAR calls

The transfer fell through because it was not registered before the deadline.

Parma said it delivered the documents just before the deadline on Friday, but Xavi said his club had not received them.

Gervinho joined Parma in 2018 after two seasons with Chinese club Hebei China Fortune. He scored 11 goals in his first season, helping the promoted side stay in the top flight. He has also played for Arsenal and Roma.

A statement by the club read: “After unjustifiably missing training repeatedly last week, Parma can confirm that Gervinho will follow an individual training plan under the orders of the club’s technical staff.”

He has netted four times and provided three assists this season in 17 league games but has featured just once since the turn of the year.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: